Andy Robertson joins Tottenham! Spurs confirm agreement as Roberto De Zerbi hails 'outstanding' former Liverpool star
Spurs land veteran full-back
Tottenham have secured the signature of Scotland captain Robertson on a free transfer following the decision to let his contract at Anfield expire. The 32-year-old left-back was previously targeted by Spurs in January under former manager Thomas Frank, but Liverpool pulled the plug when they failed to recall Kostas Tsimikas from a loan spell at Roma. Robertson now moves to north London as a free agent, bringing an end to his heavily decorated nine-year stay on Merseyside.
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De Zerbi praises leadership qualities
The former Hull City defender arrives with immense pedigree, having built an elite reputation for playing with personality and heart.
Welcoming his first major summer addition, Tottenham manager De Zerbi said: "Andy is someone I've admired for a number of years and he will bring outstanding technical qualities, experience, leadership and mentality to our team. He is a proven winner at the highest level over a long period and is someone who can be a big player for us, both on and off the pitch."
Lange highlights top-tier professionalism
Robertson enjoyed a glittering career on Merseyside after joining from Hull in 2017, registering 378 appearances and winning the Champions League, the FA Cup, two League Cups and two Premier League titles, including his second domestic crown in 2025.
Commenting on the transfer, Tottenham's sporting director Johan Lange said: "His quality, character and leadership have been evident throughout a career in which he has regularly competed for - and won - major honours. Andy's professionalism and commitment will also be invaluable to the development of our squad, and he shares our ambition and determination to bring success back to the club."
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World Cup captaincy precedes challenge
Before linking up with his new Tottenham team-mates, Robertson will add to his 92 international caps by leading Scotland at this summer's World Cup, marking their first appearance at the tournament this century.
Upon his return, the experienced left-back faces the immediate challenge of lifting a transitioning Spurs side that only secured Premier League survival on the final day of last season. De Zerbi will rely heavily on his new player's elite mentality to spearhead a demanding pre-season rebuilding phase at the club.