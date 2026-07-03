Tottenham refuse to trigger Joao Palhinha purchase option with midfielder set for Bayern return
Spurs end Palhinha pursuit
Tottenham have decided not to activate the purchase option in Palhinha's loan agreement, ending any prospect of a permanent move to north London. According to Sky Sport, a full transfer has now been definitively ruled out. The Portugal international is therefore expected to return to Bayern after spending the season on loan in the Premier League. Spurs have instead chosen to pursue other midfield options as they prepare for the new campaign.
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Transfer decision confirmed
Sky Sport reports that Tottenham have informed the relevant parties they will not trigger the buy option included in Palhinha's loan deal. The report adds that a permanent transfer has been definitively ruled out.
The decision follows significant investment in Tottenham's midfield. Spurs have reportedly spent around €117 million to sign Sandro Tonali and approximately €98 million on Mateus Fernandes, reducing the need to retain Palhinha on a permanent basis.
Bayern face another transfer decision
Palhinha will now return to Bayern, although his long-term future at the Allianz Arena remains unclear. The 30-year-old is under contract until 2028, but Die Roten could still sanction a sale if a suitable offer arrives during the current transfer window.
A return to Sporting CP has been discussed, but Bayern's valuation has reportedly complicated negotiations. As a result, the midfielder's future remains unresolved ahead of pre-season.
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Transfer talks expected to continue
Palhinha is set to report back to Bayern unless another move is agreed before the transfer window closes. Several clubs across Europe are said to be monitoring his situation as discussions continue.
Bayern will now look to find a solution that suits both the club and the player, with Palhinha seeking regular first-team football while Die Roten weigh up the best financial outcome.
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