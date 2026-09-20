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'Most fragile team in my career!' - Roberto De Zerbi launches extraordinary attack on Tottenham players after nightmare start continues in Aston Villa defeat
Spurs slip into relegation zone
Tottenham's miserable start to the new Premier League campaign continued with a 3-2 loss against Aston Villa on Saturday. The defeat leaves the north London outfit languishing in the relegation zone, having failed to secure a single victory in their opening five league fixtures.
De Zerbi successfully guided Spurs to safety last season, but his second year in charge has quickly unravelled. Despite dominating the opening exchanges and creating clear opportunities, a familiar collapse saw them surrender the match and heap further pressure on the dressing room.
- Getty Images Sport
De Zerbi questions Spurs' mentality
Speaking to talkSPORTafter the final whistle, a frustrated De Zerbi did not hold back in his criticism. The Italian questioned his players' psychological resilience, expressing disbelief at their inability to sustain a competitive performance across 90 minutes.
"It's difficult to explain because, in my career, 14 years as a coach, I've never seen one team like us," the manager stated. "So fragile, so inconsistent. You're good, or you're bad. You can't be very good in the first 30, 40 minutes, and then concede like this in this way. It's tough to accept for me."
When pressed on the catalyst for their collapse, De Zerbi admitted he was searching for answers, stating: "Listen, I'm a coach, but I do not have all the answers...for your question, I have no answer.
"I can say what I think, what I've seen today and I saw my team in the first half play very well, we had chances to score. We didn't score and then we conceded the first goal...we have to stay closer and stay stronger, more compact.
"In the second half, after Kudus' goal, I don't know if the players lost energy...now we have to explain another defeat."
A lack of leadership in North London
The Villa defeat highlighted a recurring theme for Tottenham this season. De Zerbi pointed to a severe lack of on-pitch leadership as a primary reason for their structural failures when games turn against them.
"Maybe the communication between the players [is the problem], maybe the leaders have to be stronger," he added. "We need leaders to drive and lead the team. With Newcastle it was the same, in Liverpool it was the same, with Everton it was the same... we have to find the solutions."
This pattern of starting strong before collapsing has now cost Spurs vital points against multiple opponents. The manager plans to hold urgent talks with his squad to address these deep-rooted mentality issues.
- AFP
Daunting trip to Old Trafford awaits
The first international break of the season arrives at a crucial time for Tottenham, offering De Zerbi a brief window to regroup and search for tactical solutions. However, the schedule offers no respite when domestic action resumes.
Spurs face a daunting trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in their next fixture. Failure to address their defensive fragility and leadership void could see them fall further adrift at the bottom of the table.
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