Tottenham stars Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven say 'sorry' to Thomas Frank as Spurs boss reveals reason for Chelsea snub

Following Spurs' dire derby defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home fans booed their players after offering very little in the game. Indeed, the north London team mustered an expected goal tally of just 0.05. It seemed that may have got to Spence and Van de Ven, who ignored former Brentford boss Frank's request to thank fans for their support. At the time, the 52-year-old refused to criticise the duo, saying: "All the players are, of course, frustrated. They would like to do well, they would like to win, they would like to perform. I understand that. I think it’s difficult to be consistent in good times and bad times, that’s why I went around to the fans as I did, it’s more fun when we win, I can tell you that."
He added: "I understand why you ask the question. But I think that’s one of, how you can say, small issues. We have Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence doing everything they can. They’ve performed very well so far this season. Everyone is frustrated. We do things in a different way, I don’t think it’s a big problem."