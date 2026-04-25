Ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou lands new job in football as he makes visit to Anfield for first major assignment
Postecoglou returns to the elite stage with UEFA
Postecoglou has officially stepped back into the footballing spotlight after being appointed as a UEFA Technical Observer. The former Tottenham and Nottingham Forest manager, who has been away from the touchline since late 2025, has moved into a high-level analytical capacity designed to help European football’s governing body identify tactical trends in the modern game.
The Australian officially began his duties in January 2026, joining an esteemed panel of tactical minds that includes Southgate, Roberto Martinez, and Solskjaer. His transition from the dugout to the director's box keeps him at the heart of the Champions League and other elite competitions.
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Tactical praise for Liverpool’s midfield engine
For his first major assignment, Postecoglou returned to Anfield - the home of the club he famously supported as a child. He was tasked with scrutinising Liverpool’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain. While the match ended in a 0-2 defeat for the Reds, Postecoglou’s technical report highlighted a few defensive silver linings.
In his analysis, Postecoglou noted: "Liverpool's approach was that, 'We'll keep our shape but, within that shape, we'll then go man-for-man once the press is instigated'. The key point is that sometimes when people reference man to man, they put it as, 'They all have a specific player to pick up,' whereas the zonal aspect of this means there wasn't a specific player that Liverpool picked up. There was a specific player in their area that they picked up."
Anfield return sparks fan conversation
Postecoglou’s presence in the stands sparked immediate social media buzz among the Liverpool faithful. Given his historical affection for the club and the current pressure on manager Arne Slot, some fans couldn't help but speculate on his presence. However, the governing body emphasised that the visit was purely professional and strictly part of his UEFA mandate.
The 60-year-old’s report will contribute to the official UEFA technical review of the 2025-26 season, providing coaches across the continent with data and insights into how Europe’s top teams are adapting their structures in high-stakes knockout football.
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Postecoglou eyes final 2025-26 assignments in analytical role
With the Champions League moving into the semi-final stage, Postecoglou is expected to be deployed to other major European venues to complete his seasonal review. His work with the UEFA Technical Observer panel is seen as a vital bridge between active coaching and the academic study of the game. For Liverpool, the focus shifts to a desperate hunt for a top-four finish to ensure they are back in the competition Postecoglou is now analysing.