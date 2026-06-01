Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and the top 10 Golden Boot contenders at the 2026 World Cup - ranked

But while team success will define whether this is a successful tournament or not for the majority of players, there are individual accolades on offer, most notably the Golden Boot, awarded to the top goal-scorer at the tournament.

The Golden Boot has previously been claimed by some of the biggest legends in the game, including Eusebio, Gerd Muller, Mario Kempes, Paolo Rossi, Gary Lineker and Ronaldo Nazario. Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane, meanwhile, have taken home the trophy from the last two editions of the World Cup, and both are in contention to become the first player to win the Golden Boot on more than one occasion at this summer's tournament.

However, there will be plenty of attacking talent on show and many top stars will also be bidding to write their names into the history books. So who are the top contenders to claim the 2026 Golden Boot? GOAL breaks down the top 10: