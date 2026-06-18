Thomas Tuchel is working his magic already - but he still needs to fix England's dodgy defence: Winners and losers as A-Listers Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham make statements in opening World Cup win over Croatia

Either way, whatever Tuchel said, it worked, as England turned a middling first half into an emphatic second, adding two more goals while showing why they should be considered among the favourites to go all the way.

Harry Kane had given England the lead after he was gifted the opportunity to retake a penalty that was originally saved by Dominik Livakovic, but Croatia got themselves back into the match out of nowhere.

Much had been made of Tuchel's decision to leave out Marc Guehi in favour of John Stones and Ezri Konsa, and those who questioned that call were vindicated when Inter midfielder Petar Sucic cut inside, Stones bit on the fake, and the ball was laid off Martin Baturina to sweep a shot into the top corner.

England needed just over five minutes to regain the lead, as Declan Rice brought his set-piece expertise from Arsenal into the international arena and popped a corner right onto Kane's head, who nodded in. Yet England couldn't hold on, as Mario Pasalic clipped over a backline that had dropped a bit too deep, allowing Ivan Perisic to get in behind and nod the ball towards Petar Musa, who in turn tucked a volley into the bottom corner.

The response in the second half from England was impressive. Elliot Anderson, quiet for most of the first half, swept a clever ball down the right, and Jude Bellingham held off his man and tucked into the bottom corner. From there, Livakovic kept Croatia in it, making seven saves, most of them in quickfire fashion before the hour mark.

England eventually put the game away for good in the 85th minute as Bukayo Saka found fellow substitute Marcus Rashford, who finished into the bottom corner.

This was far from a complete performance, though. England's defence looked shaky, and there will surely be some questions over their ability to control games, especially with Rice nursing an injury. But the attacking firepower and response in the second half showed that, if nothing else, England can be an immensely dangerous side over the next five weeks.

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