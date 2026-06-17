How England SHOULD line up against Croatia in 2026 World Cup opener: Thomas Tuchel is right to pick Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon while resting Bukayo Saka makes sense - but Three Lions boss making wrong call in defence

Tuchel previously admitted that he has "14 or 15" starters that he was mulling over, with four positions - left-wing, right-wing, attacking midfield, and centre-back - truly up for debate ahead of the tournament.

The latest reports suggest that Tuchel has chosen his pairing in defence, and will opt for the surprise selection of John Stones alongside Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa.

On the right, meanwhile, Bukayo Saka would be a shoo-in, but the Arsenal winger is struggling with an Achilles problem. Centrally, Jude Bellingham is an immense talent, but Tuchel's affinity for Morgan Rogers is well known. And then on the left, Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford have been in an open competition to start.

But who should Tuchel select on Wednesday? GOAL lays out our preferred England XI for their World Cup opener against Croatia...