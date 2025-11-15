Thomas Tuchel to borrow from rugby as England coach experiments with substitution tactic ahead of World Cup

England's selection debates are intensifying, with Jude Bellingham's controversial benching against Serbia highlighting the manager's ruthless streak. The abundance of elite talent, particularly in attacking midfield with Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze also vying for a spot, creates a logistical nightmare. Tuchel has been vocal about his strategy, suggesting not all star players, including Foden, Bellingham, and Harry Kane, can be accommodated simultaneously. This leaves players like Ollie Watkins on the fringe, while Tuchel prioritises tactical balance over individual star power. As the World Cup nears, his bold, performance-first approach promises more tough choices and heated headlines.

But he might be able to keep more of his stars happy during the tournament in North America by stealing the "Pom Squad" tactic, favoured by England rugby head coach Steve Borthwick. The "Pom Squad" is a recent development, used to describe a specific tactical approach by the men's rugby team and a "Pom" is a slang term used mainly in Australia and New Zealand to describe someone of British descent. Taking inspiration from South Africa's "Bomb Squad," the phrase referred to England's strategy of stacking their replacement bench with forwards to unleash powerful, fresh players late in the game. This has been a notable talking point in the build-up to recent Autumn Internationals, and could now become a hot topic for Tuchel at next year's World Cup.