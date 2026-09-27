Thomas Tuchel labels resting England players 'madness' and refuses to take Premier League manager calls

Speaking during a press conference, Tuchel declared that he has no intention of striking deals with Premier League managers regarding player minutes, as reported by The Guardian.

Although he acknowledged Declan Rice needed a rest due to his heavy workload and well-documented fitness issues, Tuchel wants to maintain consistency in his starting XI. Speaking about the pressure from clubs, Tuchel said: "I don’t take calls from Premier League managers. I never called any national team coach [when he was in club football]. I cannot manage [the minutes of] the players. It’s just impossible. I knew as a club coach … if I would call a coach in Brazil or Argentina, they would not know what I am talking about. The players would not know what I am talking about."