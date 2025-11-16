Thomas Tuchel sends Cristiano Ronaldo warning to England players as Three Lions boss reveals he's already scolded Djed Spence for Tottenham behaviour

Portugal still top Group F despite defeat to Ireland last week, but are now just two points clear of Hungary in second ahead of the final group games. The Selecao take on Armenia in Porto today and need to win to guarantee top spot, a match that Ronaldo won't be in attendance for having been sent home from the national team.
England don't face the same problem having already guaranteed first in Group K ahead of their game against Albania this evening. The Three Lions have won all seven matches in World Cup qualifying and will fancy their chances of rounding off their own campaign with a 100% record.
However, Tuchel has revealed that he will warn his players not to do anything silly when they travel to Albania, who are guaranteed a play-off spot, for their final group game.