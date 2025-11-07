Thomas Tuchel promises 'central roles' for Jude Bellingham & Phil Foden after 'big personalities' recalled to England squad

Bellingham and Foden have been recalled to the England squad for the November internationals after being left out of Tuchel’s previous two selections. The German head coach named his 25-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, with both players reinstated following impressive performances for Real Madrid and Manchester City respectively.
Their returns were the major talking points of Tuchel’s latest announcement as England, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, prepare to conclude their Group K campaign. The decision reflects Tuchel’s desire to re-establish his core attacking lineup and integrate his most talented players into central, playmaking positions. Alongside Bellingham and Foden, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott has received his first senior call-up, with Adam Wharton also returning, while senior figures such as Ollie Watkins and Ruben Loftus-Cheek miss out.
Bellingham’s recall is seen as a crucial boost for England’s attacking balance, with Tuchel confirming his preference to use the Real Madrid midfielder in a No.10 role. Meanwhile, Foden’s selection follows an excellent display in Manchester City’s 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, where he scored twice.