Thomas Muller gives clear answer on Vancouver Whitecaps contract extension as Bayern legend targets MLS title win just months after joining

After his contract with Bayern Munich expired following their quarter-final exit at the Club World Cup, Muller decided to join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Vancouver Whitecaps on a deal until December 31, 2025. The contract includes an option to extend for the entirety of 2026.
Less than two months after arriving from Bavaria, Muller landed his hands on the Canadian Championship, with the Whitecaps beating local rivals Vancouver FC 4-2 in the final. In the process, he became the most decorated German footballer of all-time with 35 trophies to his name, overtaking former Bayern team-mate and Real Madrid icon Toni Kroos.
Muller has been in pristine form as far as his individual performances are concerned; in 10 games, the 2014 World Cup winner has scored nine goals and delivered four assists.