Thomas Frank emerges as leading contender to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Fulham

According to talkSPORT, Frank is now the leading contender to take the Craven Cottage hot seat should Arbeloa be relieved of his duties. The Spanish tactician's future hangs by a thread after the Cottagers were cast adrift at the foot of the table, failing to win any of their opening six matches of the season. Although they managed to claim respectable draws against Liverpool and Manchester United, that meagre two-point return has left the club's hierarchy deeply concerned.