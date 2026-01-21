Thierry Henry immediately throws out Jamie Carragher AFCON suggestion after chaotic final between Senegal & Morocco

The AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco proved to be an unmissable spectacle, with all manner of incidents occurring as the two teams clashed at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.
Senegal players left the field of play when referee Jean Jacques Ndala awarded Morocco a penalty in the 98th minute, with head coach Pape Thiaw livid after his side had a goal disallowed moments before that decision. Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane stayed put and tried to encourage his team-mates to return to the pitch, and eventually, after a delay of roughly 17 minutes, they came back.
Brahim Diaz took the penalty for Morocco but his Panenka attempt was easily gathered by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy before Ndala blew his whistle for full-time. Pape Gueye scored the winner in extra time to help Senegal lift the trophy, but the chaotic scenes continued after the game, with both Thiaw and Morocco boss Walid Regragui being chastised by journalists in the post-match press conferences.