Thierry Henry explains why 'people don't understand' Michael Olise as he heaps praise on 'shy' Bayern Munich star

During that standout performance, the former Crystal Palace man relentlessly tormented Real Madrid's backline, notably providing the assist for Harry Kane's goal in a thrilling 2-1 victory. His ability to manipulate space and deliver pinpoint crosses with both feet left the hosts scrambling throughout the evening.
His impact in Germany has been undeniable, justifying the significant investment made by the Bavarian club. The winger has contributed to a staggering 88 goals in just 96 appearances across two seasons for Bayern Munich. In a side filled with established superstars, Olise has managed to carve out a role as a primary playmaker, often acting as the catalyst for Vincent Kompany's tactical schemes in high-pressure European fixtures.