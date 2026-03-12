Speaking after Madrid’s dominant 3-0 Champions League victory over Manchester City, Courtois was eager to set the record straight regarding the atmosphere under the previous regime. "Nobody tried to get Xabi fired," the Belgian goalkeeper told reporters, insisting that the squad remained professional throughout Alonso's tenure despite the dip in results that eventually cost him his job.
Thibaut Courtois responds to suggestion Real Madrid players were behind Xabi Alonso's sacking
- Getty Images
Courtois dismisses Alonso rumours
- Getty Images Sport
Addressing reports of tactical unrest
Reports had suggested that high-profile players, including Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde, found Alonso’s reliance on video analysis and specific tactical drills tedious. However, Courtois drew on his experience working under Antonio Conte at Chelsea to illustrate that professional athletes are accustomed to such workloads regardless of their personal preferences.
"We worked hard. People were saying we didn't like the tactics, or the videos... Look, I had a coach like Antonio Conte who had us there for an hour every day, and it didn't matter, because we're professionals, work comes first," Courtois explained. "If I have to watch a half-hour video I'll do it. That's how you prepare for games. In the summer I talked to NFL players who are there all day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. watching videos, and there's no problem."
Life under Alvaro Arbeloa
Since Alonso’s departure, reserve coach Alvaro Arbeloa has taken the reins, but the transition has not been entirely smooth. Despite the impressive round of 16 Champions League first-leg win against City, Madrid have struggled domestically, suffering a shock Copa del Rey exit to Albacete and losing vital ground to Barcelona in the La Liga title race after defeats to Osasuna and Getafe.
- AFP
A natural dip in form
The goalkeeper concluded by reiterating that the squad's dedication should not be questioned by the media or the fans. "People have doubted our professionalism. The first months with Xabi went well, and suddenly we had a dip. That happens in football," Courtois noted, as the team looks to build on the momentum generated by Valverde's hat-trick against City when they face Elche in La Liga on Saturday.