Thibaut Courtois admits ‘better or worse’ moments with Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid earn crucial victory

Real Madrid returned to winning ways on the road with a commanding 3-0 victory against Athletic Club at San Mames, a performance described by Alonso as their most complete display of the season. Courtois produced a crucial save at 1-0 to deny Athletic Club their best opening, helping Madrid close the gap to Barcelona to a single point. The win came at a cost, however, with Eduardo Camavinga and Trent Alexander-Arnold sustaining fresh injuries during a night that otherwise revived confidence.
The match carried added significance given Madrid’s previous three league fixtures had yielded draws, prompting external pressure on both the players and Alonso. Los Blancos played with noticeably higher intensity than in recent weeks, particularly compared to their sluggish performance in Girona, where Courtois admitted they “didn’t give enough”. The improved organisation, pressing and defensive structure helped Madrid control phases of play that had troubled them during November’s downturn.
Despite the comfortable scoreline, the wider backdrop remains shaped by ongoing concerns over tactical consistency and dressing-room harmony. The clash followed a period in which reports claimed several senior players were unconvinced by Alonso’s methods, contributing to speculation about fractures within the squad. While Madrid delivered a response on the pitch, the internal noise surrounding relationships and expectations remains a defining theme of their season.