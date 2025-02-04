The Rondo, sport crossover edition: What's the Luka Doncic trade equivalent in football? What's a soccer comparison of Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl?

GOAL US writers discuss the biggest storylines in soccer, including MLS and USMNT strikers, with bonus NBA and NFL topics

It's been another chaotic period in the soccer world. The European landscape didn't offer much, but the same cannot be said for events at home, though.

An injury sustained by Ricardo Pepi - who signed a new contract over the weekend - meant that the USMNT may have to turn elsewhere for its striking options.With Folarin Balogun also out, it could mean a look for the barely-healthy Josh Sargent. Can Mauricio Pochettino trust him?

Meanwhile, MLS is heating up. With rosters all-but finalized, it's time for evaluation. Who won the offseason? Has there been an entirely transformative signing or hiring?

And then there's a look at the wider sporting consciousness. The blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks that send Luka Doncic to L.A. and Anthony Davis to Dallas is a captivating thing. Has soccer ever offered anything of that magnitude? What is the hypothetical equivalent? And finally, there's a Super Bowl to worry about. Can this year's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles be translated into the beautiful game? Who is who in football vs. football?

GOAL US writers cover all of that and more in the latest edition of... The Rondo.