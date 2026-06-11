Celtic hand double-winner Martin O'Neill permanent manager job

The Northern Irishman has put pen to paper on a one-year contract that includes a further one-year option, a move that signals the board's complete faith in his ability to continue the club's recent dominance.
The decision comes after Celtic pipped Hearts to the Premiership title under O'Neill's guidance, cementing his status as a modern-day icon for the Hoops. By securing his future, Celtic have ensured stability as they look to build on a season that saw them maintain their place at the summit of Scottish football in dramatic fashion.