Team GB Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson mocks West Ham amid London Stadium row
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Olympic star fires 'medal' dig at Hammers
Hodgkinson has mocked West Ham's historical lack of silverware as tensions rise over the use of the London Stadium. The 800m specialist, who recently added world indoor gold to her Olympic title, reacted strongly to news that the Hammers may be unwilling to step aside for a three-week window in September 2029 to host the World Athletics Championships.
Responding to a report on X regarding the jeopardy of the London bid, Hodgkinson wrote: "The GB team will bring back more medals to that stadium than West Ham have seen in their entire history." The post, accompanied by laughing and heart emojis, quickly went viral, highlighting the frustration within the athletics community over the stadium's primary usage.
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Premier League schedule threatens London bid
The conflict arises from West Ham's tenancy agreement at the former Olympic Stadium, which grants them priority for home fixtures during the football season. World Athletics prefers a September slot for their flagship event to serve as a grand finale to the season, but this clashes directly with the early stages of the Premier League and European competitions.
Dina Asher-Smith also joined the chorus of disapproval, posting a photo outside the venue on Instagram with the caption: "West Ham please don’t play with us." The athletes are keen to compete on home soil in 2029, a year when stars like Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr would be in the prime of their careers following their recent triple-gold haul at the World Indoors.
Lord Coe questions ‘generous’ stadium deal
World Athletics president Lord Coe has weighed in on the situation, subtly referencing the sweetheart deal that saw West Ham move into the taxpayer-funded site in 2013. When asked about the arrangement, Coe noted: "I’ve sat on the board of one Premier League club [as a trustee of the Chelsea Foundation], and I’m very close to another one [Manchester United], and I think they would have been pretty satisfied with that deal."
The Hammers have remained firm on their legal standing, releasing a statement earlier this month that read: "West Ham United remain in a constructive dialogue with London Stadium regarding the potential dates for the proposed bid and await further information. Any decisions remain subject to the club’s overriding priority clause, a contractual right ensuring West Ham United games take priority during the football season."
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The race for 2029 intensifies
With London’s bid currently stalled by the scheduling row, other major international cities are ready to pounce. Rome, Munich, and Nairobi are all expected to submit rival bids for the 2029 showpiece. Lord Coe has insisted that the September date is vital for the sport's clarity, avoiding situations where fans are "confused" by athletes competing in minor meets immediately after a major championship.
Final submissions for the event are due in early August, but without a guarantee that the Olympic Park will be available, the UK's hopes of bringing the world's best back to London remain thin. For Hodgkinson and her teammates, the battle for the stadium is proving to be just as competitive as the races on the track.