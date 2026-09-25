'Third place is not our goal!' – Tasos Douvikas speaks out after 95th-minute Greece winner in Belgrade

Greece match-winner Tasos Douvikas expressed his delight after powering home a 95th-minute header to secure a 2-1 victory over Serbia in Belgrade. Coming off the bench as part of Ivan Jovanovic's late double-attack system, the Como forward rose highest inside the penalty area to convert Kostas Tsimikas' cross.

The early fourth-minute opener from Andrija Zivkovic had initially put Serbia ahead at the Rajko Mitic Stadium.

However, Christos Tzolis' second-half equalizer set the stage for Douvikas' dramatic late intervention.