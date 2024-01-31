'Sh*t! I can't answer' - Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic opens on 'rollercoaster' USWNT victory in Women's World Cup as Chelsea star reveals what she told Alyssa Naeher during penalty shootout confusion

'Sh*t! I can't answer' - Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic opens on 'rollercoaster' USWNT victory in Women's World Cup as Chelsea star reveals what she told Alyssa Naeher during penalty shootout confusionMatt O'Connor-SimpsonGetty ImagesUSAZecira MusovicWomen's footballSwedenWorld CupAlyssa NaeherSweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic has opened up on the "rollercoaster" experience of knocking the USWNT out in the 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMusovic starred against USWNT at World CupGoalkeeper talks GOAL through emotional scenes Stars and Stripes looking to improve under Hayes