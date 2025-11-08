Sunderland boss confesses to cunning plan to try and prevent Arsenal's long throws after holding Gunners to draw

Dan Ballard gave Sunderland a surprise lead midway through the first half. He headed home from close range after Arsenal failed to clear a corner. It was absolutely deserving for the hosts to have their noses in front after a spell of intense pressure that rattled Mikel Arteta’s men.
Arsenal regrouped after the interval and eventually found their rhythm as they pinned Sunderland back. Bukayo Saka drew the visitors level with a poacher’s finish in the 54th minute, and 20 minutes later, Leandro Trossard produced a moment of brilliance by curling a stunning strike into the top corner to give Arsenal a 2-1 lead. At that point, it looked like the league leaders would grind out yet another comeback win. However, Sunderland had other ideas. In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Ballard flicked on a hopeful long throw into the Arsenal area. Fortunately, it fell for Brian Brobbey, who contorted his body mid-air to steer a bicycle kick past the onrushing David Raya. The excitement hit the roof as the Dutch striker had secured a point for Sunderland out of nowhere, as Arteta looked on in despair.