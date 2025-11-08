Sunderland boss confesses to cunning plan to try and prevent Arsenal's long throws after holding Gunners to draw

After the game, Le Bris revealed that the Black Cats had moved the advertising boards closer to the touchline before kick-off. This drastically cut down the run-up space that Arsenal’s players use to hurl the ball deep into the penalty area from a throw-in. Hence, the Gunners were robbed of one of their growing set-piece weapons. And, as it turned out, the tactic actually worked. Arsenal had limited potency in their aerial assaults and failed to take advantage of their usual dominance from throw-ins. After the game, Le Bris could barely hide his satisfaction when asked about the subtle act of gamesmanship.

He told BBC Sport when quizzed about the hoardings: "Yeah, we tried to find the details to win the game. They are really strong on set-pieces, and we were good as well. It was absolutely obvious this threat was really important for this game, and in the end, it was balanced."

For Le Bris, the result was a validation of his team’s belief: "The lads worked hard to the end. They believed it was possible to change the dynamic. It was a tough game, as we expected. They are probably one of the best teams in Europe. We struggled, but we still believed it was possible to score one more goal. Our fans helped a lot. We showed before that it was possible [to score late goals], so now we have this faith, this belief that until the final whistle, anything is possible. We were on the edge sometimes, but we’re a new squad, we’re young. We felt their pressure, their intensity. We felt the quality. We were on the edge during the second half."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!