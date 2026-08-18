'We still need recruitment' - Liverpool legend demands four or five new transfers to support Andoni Iraola

Speaking on the Footy Accumulators No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Thompson expressed deep concern regarding the current state of the squad as they prepare to face Newcastle United. Despite the club signing Jeremy Jacquet for £60 million and bringing in Roland Araujo on loan following the departures of Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson, Thompson insists more is required.

Emphasising the need for depth, Thompson stated: "Defensively we do need more. It is a particular area if Jacquet isn't fully ready, who is going to be there? It's a difficult one. We still need recruitment. I think we probably need four, maybe five players in total in different positions."