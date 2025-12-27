Steven Gerrard admits he turned down 'perfect' job offer as Liverpool legend weighs up return to management

In the end, Danny Rohl was named Rangers boss in the German's first role since his Sheffield Wednesday exit over the summer. Rohl took over as Rangers head coach after negotiations surrounding Gerrard's potential return to the Scottish giants came to an abrupt end.
Despite talks with chairman Andrew Cavenagh and Paraag Marathe of 49ers Enterprises, Gerrard decided against a sensational return to the Ibrox hotseat, which paved the way for Rohl's appointment.
Gerrard was Rangers boss between 2018 and 2021, winning the Scottish Premiership in his final season in charge, before he was named Aston Villa manager. The 45-year-old left Villa in 2022 and took over at Al-Ettifaq in 2023, but left his role with the Saudi Pro League side at the start of 2025.