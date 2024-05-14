'Come on you Spurs!' - Mesut Ozil makes hilarious promise to Tottenham as he wills them to do Arsenal huge title favour in pivotal clash with Man City
Mesut Ozil vowed to never mock Tottenham again if they do Arsenal a huge title favour in their Premier League clash with Manchester City.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Spurs to take on City in a crucial PL clash
- Arsenal will keep a close eye on the result
- City dropping points would give Gunners title initiative