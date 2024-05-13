'You need counselling!' - Ange Postecoglou takes aim at suggestions Tottenham will roll over against Man City to deny rivals Arsenal the Premier League title
Tottenham may hold the key to rivals Arsenal's path to becoming Premier League champions and Ange Postecoglou has denied they will lie down this week.
- Suggestions made Spurs could throw Man City clash
- Postecoglou hits back at journalists' question
- Expects Spurs fans to be right behind the team