Spurs to go head-to-head with Liverpool?! Tottenham weigh up approach for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after seeing January bid rejected for Eagles captain M. Guehi Tottenham Crystal Palace Premier League Transfers

Tottenham Hotspur are weighing up a renewed approach for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, despite their initial bid being rejected in January. Liverpool are said to be heavy favourites to sign the England international, but the Lilywhites have not ruled themselves out of the race as they explore options to bolster their defence this summer amid Cristian Romero's uncertain future.