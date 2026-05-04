Why epic speeches have allowed ‘leader of players’ Martin O’Neill to thrive at Celtic as a 74-year-old

Following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers in October, O’Neill agreed to step in on an interim basis - more than two decades after his previous stint in the dugout at ‘Paradise’ came to a close. Inevitable questions were asked of how the ex-Leicester and Aston Villa boss would fare following a six-year break from management.
O’Neill helped to steady the Celtic ship before passing reins on to Wilfried Nancy. The Frenchman, who arrived from MLS outfit the Columbus Crew, lasted just eight games across 33 days at the helm before seeing his contract torn up.