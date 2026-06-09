The European heavyweights expressed strong collective harmony and confidence following their dominant display inside the Puebla stadium. Reflecting on his exceptional personal scoring run and the team's unified tactical approach, Oyarzabal told reporters: "I'm happy and I try to help in any way I can. What has made things go well for us is that as a group we know what we have to do and we trust each other."

Meanwhile, fellow goalscorer Pedri added: "It was a match to build momentum, and we've managed to do just that. I didn’t realise they loved me so much here in Mexico."