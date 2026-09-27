Spain boss Luis de la Fuente plays down Eric Garcia injury fears after late Wembley withdrawal

Despite the initial alarm surrounding the knee issue, De la Fuente provided a relatively optimistic outlook when addressing the media following his side’s 3-2 victory. The manager suggested that the decision to pull Garcia from the match was largely influenced by a desire to avoid any unnecessary risks. The coach was quick to suggest that the problem did not appear to be a major structural injury, even though the medical team will need to carry out further evaluations to determine the full extent of the damage.

"He’s had a minor issue—it doesn’t look serious. We’ll assess whether he can recover once we get back to Madrid, but only if there is absolutely no risk to the player,” he told reporters.