Tonda Eckert authorised Southampton spying operation as EFL condemns 'deplorable' treatment of junior staff members

Southampton were thrown out of the Championship play-offs after an independent disciplinary commission found the club guilty of multiple breaches of EFL regulations. The club also received a four-point deduction for the next season. The commission revealed that manager Eckert authorised the spying operation in an attempt to gain a tactical advantage over rivals. Southampton targeted Oxford United, Middlesbrough and Ipswich Town as part of the scheme.
According to the findings, Eckert specifically wanted information on Oxford’s likely formation for caretaker boss Craig Short's first game in charge and whether Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney would be fit for the semi-final first leg. The commission concluded the information was sought to directly influence match strategy.