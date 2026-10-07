South Korean government warns military exemption system 'must be scaled back' after Asian Games fallout

Culture, Sports and Tourism minister Choi Hwi-young addressed the issue directly during a recent National Assembly committee hearing, indicating that the era of broad exemptions may be drawing to a close. Choi noted that while the system has existed for over five decades, the cultural landscape of the country has shifted significantly. He told the committee that the system 'will inevitably have to be scaled back', marking a potential turning point for professional footballers hoping to avoid a lengthy career interruption.

'It is true that the system has contributed to helping outstanding artists and athletes maintain and develop their abilities,' Choi said during the hearing, as quoted by BBC Sport. 'However, the values attached to fairness and public perceptions of military service have changed. I agree that the system should be comprehensively reviewed once again.'