Sonia Bompastor fumes at 'really frustrating' Stamford Bridge power outage that disrupted Chelsea's Women's Champions League draw with Barcelona

While she was clearly angry with proceedings at Stamford Bridge, Bompastor also spoke glowingly about her players' efforts.
Chelsea took the lead in a pulsating encounter as full-back Ellie Carpenter unleashed a thunderous finish in the 16th minute. Barcelona found a reply just eight minutes later, when Ewa Pajor powered home a close-range effort after the Blues failed to clear a corner.
Macario's disallowed effort would have given the Blues a well deserved victory over a side that just six months ago, beat them 8-2 over two legs in last season's Women's Champions League semi-finals. Bompastor urged her side to take confidence from their performance.
"I think we were the better team tonight, we had a really good performance and created a lot of opportunities", Bompastor said. "We scored a great goal. I'm happy but frustrated because we could have won the game.
"Any time we play with this mindset and mentality, the players need to now how good we can be. We played against a strong opponent, everybody knows Barcelona's qualities. To be able to have this performance against them was really positive.
"The team need to be proud of the performance today, but also take belief and confidence from this performance."