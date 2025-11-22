'The solution is not that far away!' - Liverpool boss Arne Slot defiant after shock loss to Nottingham Forest as he insists 'the players kept trying'

Slot's insistence his side are able to turn this around will be of scant comfort to the Liverpool fans after another woeful display. The Reds fell behind to another set piece goal, as Murillo powered home a left-footed shot in the 33rd minute after the hosts failed to clear their lines from a corner. The opener was not without controversy however, as Dan Ndoye was adjudged not to have interfered with Alisson's line of sight while in an offside position. That will add additional insult to injury for Liverpool, just weeks after Virgil Van Dijk's header was chalked off in their 3-0 loss to Manchester City, when Andy Robertson was ruled to have influenced Gianluigi Donarumma's ability to play the ball.
There was some respite for the hosts a few minutes later, as Igor Jesus was deemed to have handled the ball in the buildup to his disallowed effort, despite replays apparently showing the ball never struck the Brazilian's hand.
Liverpool failed to capitalise on that let-off, falling further behind to Niccolo Savona's strike in the opening minute of the second half. Their misery was compounded by Morgan Gibbs-White's 78th minute goal.
Despite yet another brutal loss, Slot suggested a resolution was within touching distance for a talented side that has badly lost its way in recent months.