The board meeting held in recent days has laid the foundations for Milan’s strategies for the near future.

It is clear that the club based in Via Aldo Rossi, whose primary focus remains on the end of the season – which, in the club’s view, must secure their league position and qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, as well as giving their all in the Scudetto race – is beginning to plan for a summer that is sure to be eventful and marked by changes, particularly in the attacking department.

Some names, ideas and thoughts from the Rossoneri management and manager Massimiliano Allegri are already clear, unambiguous and transparent: the manager’s objective is to sign a striker, a new number 9, also bearing in mind a future that is no longer so certain for the player who, until now, has been deployed as centre-forward throughout the season in Allegri’s 3-5-2 formation.