Sir Jim Ratcliffe offers apology to Glazers after Man Utd chief's controversial immigration rant

Ratcliffe, the Manchester United minority shareholder and INEOS CEO, has formally apologised to the club’s co-owners following backlash over his comments about immigration in the UK. Reports say Ratcliffe personally contacted the Glazers to explain himself and the furore his words caused, as the club now assesses the potential impact on its reputation and commercial partnerships.

Ratcliffe sparked outrage when he claimed immigrants had "colonised" the UK during an interview, prompting condemnation from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who demanded a public apology. The FA is reportedly reviewing the statements and could launch a formal investigation. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has also called for action against the billionaire, who resides in Monaco.