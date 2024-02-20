Inter coach Simone Inzaghi is Europe's most underrated manager - he deserves to be spoken about among the elite

The Italian is happy at the Giuseppe Meazza, but it's bizarre that he never gets a mention when a vacancy opens up at any other top club

While discussing the pretenders to Manchester City's Champions League throne last week, Jamie Carragher momentarily acknowledged Inter's credentials before returning to his original argument that Arsenal are the only side capable of stopping Pep Guardiola's men from winning a second consecutive title.

Inter were underestimated last season and it seems the same thing is happening again this time around - at least in certain sections of the media. However, the incredible work being done by Simone Inzaghi is not going unrecognised within the game.

Pep Guardiola was effusive in his praise of the Italian coach after June's Champions League final, admitting that he had been taken by surprise by some of Inzaghi's tactical moves and that the game could - and probably should - have gone to extra-time.