'Shocked and gutted' Harry Maguire left out of Thomas Tuchel's England squad for 2026 World Cup
Tuchel makes ruthless selection call
According to talkSPORT, Maguire will not be on the list when Tuchel names his final squad on Friday. Despite a recall in March where he featured in friendlies against Uruguay and Japan, the United centre-back has failed to convince the German head coach that he deserves a spot in the final squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Maguire has been an integral part of the England setup since his debut in 2017, earning 66 caps and scoring seven goals. Having missed Euro 2024 through injury, this omission marks a definitive shift in the England hierarchy under Tuchel. Even with 24 appearances for the Red Devils under his belt this season, the former Leicester City man has been deemed surplus to requirements for the upcoming global showpiece.
Maguire speaks out on omission
The defender did not hide his disappointment when discussing the news, revealing he felt he had done enough to warrant inclusion.
Maguire said in a statement on social media: "I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players, all the best this summer."
Colwill and Mainoo set for leading roles
While Maguire misses out, the door has opened for younger talents to fill the void in the 26-man squad. Per talkSPORT, Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is expected to be included despite only recently returning from a serious ACL injury. Tuchel is reportedly a huge admirer of Colwill, who earned his fifth cap during a defeat to Senegal last June.
Further up the pitch, Kobbie Mainoo has seemingly secured his seat on the plane. The Manchester United youngster has excelled under the guidance of Michael Carrick at Old Trafford, and his inclusion is expected to come at the expense of Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. England’s central defensive core now looks set to be built around Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi, who are both guaranteed starters.
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Final preparations for North America
Tuchel will officially confirm his squad at 10 am on Friday morning, but talkSPORT says the blueprint for the summer is already in shape. Jordan Pickford remains the established number one, supported by Dean Henderson and James Trafford, while Brighton’s Jason Steele will join the group as a training goalkeeper. Attacking options such as Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers are also expected to make the cut as England look to end their long trophy drought.
The Three Lions have an intensive schedule ahead, beginning with warm-up fixtures against New Zealand and Costa Rica once they arrive in the USA. Their World Cup campaign begins in earnest on June 17 against Croatia, followed by further Group L encounters with Ghana and Panama. For Maguire, however, those matches will be watched from home as the Tuchel era moves forward without him.