‘About how many shirts they sell’ - Premier League teams warned off Neymar as ex-Barcelona and PSG superstar sees Santos contract down into free agency

Ex-England international Chris Waddle is not convinced that Premier League sides should be taking a punt on Neymar. He has told BestBettingSites: “I don’t think it would be a big club. He’s had a serious knee injury, a cruciate ligament, and although he scored a hat-trick recently, the Premier League is fast and furious.

“He’s pushing for the Brazilian squad, and to be honest, Brazil aren’t as strong as they used to be. He should probably get in, but I don’t see them winning the World Cup.

“When I look at Neymar and the English game, I’m not sure it suits him anymore. If someone did bring him in, it would be more about how many shirts they sell and the profile he brings rather than him making the team significantly better. It would be a commercial move rather than a football one. He’s not going to come to Sheffield Wednesday, is he?

“It would be brilliant, though. I’d definitely take that. But realistically, it would be about the club’s profile, not just his ability. I’m not saying he’s not a good player - he is - but he’s 33 now. He’s had a major injury, he’s been playing back at Santos, and even though he scored a hat-trick recently, it’s a different level. To me, it would be about marketing, promotion and visibility rather than improving a team on the pitch.”

