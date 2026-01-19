Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw walks out of AFCON final press conference after being BOOED & Morocco's Walid Regragui urged to quit by journalists as chaos spills over in ugly post-match scenes

The post-match press conference at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium descended into farce mere minutes after it had begun, mirroring the chaotic scenes that had marred the end of normal time. Pape Thiaw, the architect of Senegal’s dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory, arrived in the media centre expecting to field questions about his side’s resilience and tactical discipline. Instead, he was met with a wall of hostility that rendered the session impossible.
As Thiaw took his seat, a large contingent of Moroccan journalists began to jeer and boo the 44-year-old, evidently furious at his conduct during the match’s most controversial flashpoint. In response, the travelling Senegalese press corps began to applaud and cheer their manager, creating a cacophony of noise that drowned out the moderator’s attempts to restore order. The atmosphere in the room was described by witnesses as toxic, with verbal arguments breaking out between the rival factions of the media.
Visibly unimpressed by the lack of decorum, Thiaw waited briefly for the jeers to subside. When it became clear that the officials could not quieten the rowdy room, the Senegal boss stood up and walked out, refusing to speak. The abrupt exit left dozens of questions unanswered regarding the earlier walk-off, but it served as a fittingly turbulent end to a final that had long since spiralled out of control.