Senegal boss & Achraf Hakimi slapped with bans and over £1m in fines handed out to AFCON champions and Morocco after final chaos

Just when it looked like Senegal would secure a last-gasp winner through Abdoulaye Seck at The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium earlier this month, referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed his effort and then shortly after awarded Morocco a soft penalty. Coach Thiaw was incensed and called his players to head to the changing rooms in protest. When play resumed more than 15 minutes later, Real Madrid star Diaz had his Panenka spotkick easily saved, before Pape Gueye scored a brilliant winner in extra-time to take the AFCON crown.

After the final, FIFA president Gianni Infantino condemned what unfolded in the final as "unacceptable".

"We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands - we strongly condemn the behaviour of some supporters as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members," he said. "It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right."