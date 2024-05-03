Mohamed Salah Liverpool 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

‘Most selfish player’ - Mohamed Salah savaged by Liverpool legend Graeme Souness as Saudi transfer is predicted despite talk of Anfield stay in post-Jurgen Klopp era

Mohamed SalahLiverpoolTransfersPremier LeagueSaudi Pro League

Mohamed Salah has been branded the “most selfish player ever” by Graeme Souness, with the Liverpool icon still expecting a Saudi transfer this summer.

  • Egyptian star approaching final year of contract
  • Has seen a move to the Middle East speculated on
  • Questions asked of attitude after clash with coach
