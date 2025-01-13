This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Paul Arriola FC DallasIMGAN
Jacob Schneider

Seattle Sounders acquire U.S. international Paul Arriola from FC Dallas days after blockbuster Jesus Ferreira trade

B. SchmetzerSeattle Sounders FCFC DallasUSAJ. Ferreira

Arriola joins the Sounders with a wealth of experience after spending a decade across MLS and Liga MX

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below