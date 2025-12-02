Scott McTominay makes history by emulating Cristiano Ronaldo with award win - as ‘Queen of Italy’ girlfriend Cam Reading joins Napoli star at glitzy ceremony

McTominay moved to Naples in the summer of 2024 when severing career-long ties with Premier League giants Manchester United. He had taken in over 250 appearances for the Red Devils, but was allowed to move on when a £26 million ($34m) transfer offer was tabled.
The 28-year-old has enjoyed a new lease of life after stepping out of his comfort zone, with any shackles that had been holding him back at Old Trafford being shaken in spectacular fashion. He ended his debut campaign with Napoli as a Serie A title winner and the division’s MVP.
