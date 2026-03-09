Sandro Tonali told he 'deserves to play for a big team' in brutal blow to Newcastle as Man Utd and Arsenal eye 'top dollar' transfer for Italian midfielder

Newcastle have Tonali tied to a contract through to 2029, with that deal including the option for a further 12-month extension. They are under no pressure to sell and remain in a position to demand the highest possible fee for a prized asset if offers are to be received in the not too distant future.

It was suggested at the end of the winter recruitment window that Tonali was registering on the radar at Arsenal. Talk of an official approach being made was quickly played down, but the Gunners are said to be admirers of a domestic rival that has overcome plenty of challenges in order to become a top-flight star in England.

United and Chelsea are also in the market for additions to their respective engine rooms, with both hoping to have the funds generated by Champions League qualification at their disposal this summer. It may be that they decide to test Newcastle’s resolve when it comes to retaining Tonali’s services - with the Magpies in danger of missing out on a top-seven finish this term.