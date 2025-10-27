'If there are no setbacks this week, he’ll be back' - San Diego FC's Mikey Varas says Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano could return for Game 2 vs. Portland Timbers

Snapdragon Stadium saw a packed crowd of over 30,000 fans for San Diego's 2-1 win as the Western Conference’s top seed took the first step toward advancing. The series shifts to Providence Park on Nov. 1 for Game 2. Varas clarified postmatch that Lozano’s omission should not be interpreted as a sign that the matter remains unresolved.
“That’s not an indication,” Varas said. “As we’ve said, it was a situation we’ve been handling internally, evaluating it day by day, week by week. Hirving’s response in training has been very positive. He’s been working incredibly hard and showing real commitment to getting back into the squad. We communicated to him before this game that if there are no setbacks this week, he’ll be back.”