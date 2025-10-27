'If there are no setbacks this week, he’ll be back' - San Diego FC's Mikey Varas says Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano could return for Game 2 vs. Portland Timbers

According to a report from The Athletic, Lozano was involved in a heated verbal exchange following his substitution at halftime during a match against the Houston Dynamo earlier in October. Days after the incident came to light, the winger issued a public apology on Instagram.

“I’m a passionate and competitive person who always wants to give everything for the team,” he wrote. “Sometimes that same intensity can lead to reactions that don’t reflect who I am or the respect I have for those around me. I didn’t react the right way, and I’ve taken responsibility, addressed it, and moved forward.”

Varas also denied that Lozano reacted poorly when informed he would not be included in the lineup.

“Hirving took it with a lot of respect and as a professional,” the coach added. “It has never been a distraction - the group has remained fully focused on our goals. We spoke to him beforehand, and his response has been very positive.”