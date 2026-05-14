End of an era! Chelsea confirm Sam Kerr will leave as legendary striker issues emotional farewell message

The Blues have officially announced that Kerr will bring her iconic stay at Stamford Bridge to a close this summer. After joining the club in late 2019, the forward has established herself as a cornerstone of the most successful era in Chelsea Women's history. She departs as a serial winner, having helped the club dominate the domestic landscape in England.
Kerr will leave as the club's fourth-highest appearance maker, having worn the blue shirt 157 times across all competitions. Her impact extended far beyond just her presence on the pitch, as she became a global face for the club during a period of unprecedented growth for the women's game. The 32-year-old will play her final match against Manchester United this Saturday.