Watch out Ryan Reynolds! Movie debut for Erling Haaland revealed - with Man City striker landing perfect role

Manchester City’s goal-scoring machine Haaland is taking his talents to Hollywood. Haaland has signed on to make his film debut in 'ViQueens', an upcoming animated feature directed by Harald Zwart.

In what many will consider the most appropriate casting in modern cinema, the 25-year-old will provide the voice for a Viking character also named Haaland. The film is described as an animated adventure-comedy set in a “world of fearless warrior girls, icy fjords, and Silk Road mythology.”

Standing at 6'5" with his signature long blonde hair, Haaland has often been compared to a mythological Norse warrior by fans and pundits alike, making this move into the 'ViQueens' universe a natural progression for his global brand.



